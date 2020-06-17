All apartments in Atlanta
631 Waynes Court Southeast
631 Waynes Court Southeast

631 Waynes Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

631 Waynes Court Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.
Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).
Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. Please do not go to the property until you are issued a numeric code from the Rental Agent.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Waynes Court Southeast have any available units?
631 Waynes Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 631 Waynes Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
631 Waynes Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Waynes Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Waynes Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 631 Waynes Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 631 Waynes Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 631 Waynes Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Waynes Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Waynes Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 631 Waynes Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 631 Waynes Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 631 Waynes Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Waynes Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Waynes Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Waynes Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Waynes Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
