456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Like new on the inside and out!

Completely Restored hardwood floors

Custom Finished Kitchen

Upstairs and downstairs Bathrooms

Large Open Floor Plan

Separate Master Suite and Private Bathroom with Walk-in Closet

Large secondary bedrooms with their own private guest bath.

Large Deck with Outdoor Fireplace



Don't miss this Amazing Deal in the up and coming West View area of ATLANTA!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.