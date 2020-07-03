All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest

456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Like new on the inside and out!
Completely Restored hardwood floors
Custom Finished Kitchen
Upstairs and downstairs Bathrooms
Large Open Floor Plan
Separate Master Suite and Private Bathroom with Walk-in Closet
Large secondary bedrooms with their own private guest bath.
Large Deck with Outdoor Fireplace

Don't miss this Amazing Deal in the up and coming West View area of ATLANTA!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest have any available units?
456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 East Ontario Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus