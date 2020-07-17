All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

2161 Peachtree Rd NE

2161 Peachtree Road Northeast · (470) 264-7546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2161 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 101 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2bd, 2bath condo in very convenient South Buckhead Peachtree Road location. Just minutes away from the Beltline, Piedmont Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping and much more. New hardwood floors, carpet and paint! Private roommate floorplan with updated bathrooms. Kitchen with granite countertops overlooking family room. Gated parking garage and storage unit comes with the unit. City living at its best!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=h2WipW2cIZ&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Peachtree Rd NE have any available units?
2161 Peachtree Rd NE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 Peachtree Rd NE have?
Some of 2161 Peachtree Rd NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Peachtree Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Peachtree Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Peachtree Rd NE pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Peachtree Rd NE offers parking.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd NE have a pool?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
