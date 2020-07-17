2161 Peachtree Rd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2bd, 2bath condo in very convenient South Buckhead Peachtree Road location. Just minutes away from the Beltline, Piedmont Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping and much more. New hardwood floors, carpet and paint! Private roommate floorplan with updated bathrooms. Kitchen with granite countertops overlooking family room. Gated parking garage and storage unit comes with the unit. City living at its best!



