1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest

Our Apologies But This Property Is Not Accepting Housing Vouchers
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath renovated bungalow near historic Mozley Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Beltline located in a revitalizing safe neighborhood.
Quick commute to downtown and easy access to 1-20.
Home features New Paint throughout and includes Ring Video Doorbell 2.
3 bedrooms on the main level w/ 2 full
baths.
Extra rooms in basement for den, recreation, bedroom/office and newly renovated half bath. Washer/Dryer provided for tenants.
5 minutes walk to Mozley Park & Lionel
Hampton Trail that also connects to the beltline.
15 minutes walk to West Lake Station.
