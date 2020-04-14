All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM

1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest

1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
West Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Applications & Property Viewing Request Online at www.RentingOutAtlanta.com

Our Apologies But This Property Is Not Accepting Housing Vouchers

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath renovated bungalow near historic Mozley Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Beltline located in a revitalizing safe neighborhood.

Quick commute to downtown and easy access to 1-20.

Home features New Paint throughout and includes Ring Video Doorbell 2.

3 bedrooms on the main level w/ 2 full
baths.

Extra rooms in basement for den, recreation, bedroom/office and newly renovated half bath. Washer/Dryer provided for tenants.

5 minutes walk to Mozley Park & Lionel
Hampton Trail that also connects to the beltline.

15 minutes walk to West Lake Station.

Applications and Property Viewing Request Online at www.RentingOutAtlanta.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest have any available units?
1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

