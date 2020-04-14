1574 Ezra Church Drive Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Applications & Property Viewing Request Online at www.RentingOutAtlanta.com



Our Apologies But This Property Is Not Accepting Housing Vouchers



4 bedroom, 2.5 bath renovated bungalow near historic Mozley Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Beltline located in a revitalizing safe neighborhood.



Quick commute to downtown and easy access to 1-20.



Home features New Paint throughout and includes Ring Video Doorbell 2.



3 bedrooms on the main level w/ 2 full

baths.



Extra rooms in basement for den, recreation, bedroom/office and newly renovated half bath. Washer/Dryer provided for tenants.



5 minutes walk to Mozley Park & Lionel

Hampton Trail that also connects to the beltline.



15 minutes walk to West Lake Station.



Applications and Property Viewing Request Online at www.RentingOutAtlanta.com

