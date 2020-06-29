1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath in Oakland City. Back deck that will be great for fall football cookouts. Brand new kitchen appliances will be installed at move-in. Washer and dryer hookup. This is a rare chance to live so close to the Beltline for such an affordable price. Showing through Rently.com. Please allow 48 hours for showing approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.