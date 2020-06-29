All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest

1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath in Oakland City. Back deck that will be great for fall football cookouts. Brand new kitchen appliances will be installed at move-in. Washer and dryer hookup. This is a rare chance to live so close to the Beltline for such an affordable price. Showing through Rently.com. Please allow 48 hours for showing approval.

Self Tour Option on www.rently.com

Apply on www.hnnatlanta.com

WE DO NOT MARKET ON CRAIGSLIST

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta, GA 30324

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 White Oak Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

