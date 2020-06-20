All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 350 Lake St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
350 Lake St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

350 Lake St.

350 Lake Street · (706) 621-9017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
North Avenue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

350 Lake Street, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other. It will have stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, stove, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave. We will provide washer/dryers installed. This home will have LVP hardwood flooring through out the home. 1 car attached garage and will have an outdoor grilling patio. The neighborhood has dedicated green space for outdoor activities and dog walking. Kitchen will have nice cabinets with soft close drawers and quartz countertops.
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other. It will have stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, stove, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave. We will provide washer/dryers installed. This home will have LVP hardwood flooring through out the home. 1 car attached garage and will have an outdoor grilling patio. The neighborhood has dedicated green space for outdoor activities and dog walking. Kitchen will have nice cabinets with soft close drawers and quartz countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Lake St. have any available units?
350 Lake St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Lake St. have?
Some of 350 Lake St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Lake St. currently offering any rent specials?
350 Lake St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Lake St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Lake St. is pet friendly.
Does 350 Lake St. offer parking?
Yes, 350 Lake St. does offer parking.
Does 350 Lake St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Lake St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Lake St. have a pool?
No, 350 Lake St. does not have a pool.
Does 350 Lake St. have accessible units?
No, 350 Lake St. does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Lake St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Lake St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 350 Lake St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity