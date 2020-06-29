All apartments in Athens
Find more places like
Georgia Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
Georgia Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Georgia Green

700 Fourth St · (706) 225-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
North Avenue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

700 Fourth St, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit R021 · Avail. Aug 20

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit Q018 · Avail. Aug 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit A174 · Avail. Aug 6

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Georgia Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
parking
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
Georgia Green is located at 700 4th Street Athens, GA and is managed by RAM Partners, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Georgia Green offers 2 bedroom apartments of size 1040 sq.ft. Amenities include Laundry Facilities, Pool, Washer/Dryer and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 30601 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Georgia Green have any available units?
Georgia Green has 5 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Georgia Green have?
Some of Georgia Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgia Green currently offering any rent specials?
Georgia Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Georgia Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgia Green is pet friendly.
Does Georgia Green offer parking?
Yes, Georgia Green offers parking.
Does Georgia Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Georgia Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgia Green have a pool?
Yes, Georgia Green has a pool.
Does Georgia Green have accessible units?
No, Georgia Green does not have accessible units.
Does Georgia Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Georgia Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Georgia Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Georgia Green has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 BedroomsAthens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly ApartmentsAthens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GAAnderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar CreekOak BendNormaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett CollegeBrenau University