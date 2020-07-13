Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking internet access online portal package receiving tennis court courtyard dog park hot tub internet cafe lobby

Cambridge Apartments is an established apartment community located in the booming city of Athens, Georgia. Nestled just off of Piccadilly Square, Cambridge features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle and easy access to Downtown Athens or Atlanta. These apartment homes minutes away from the University of Georgia offer flexible leases on spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that are perfect for roommates, families, or individual living. With all of the best that Athens has to offer, Cambridge Apartments will make the perfect home. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.