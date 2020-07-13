All apartments in Athens
Find more places like Cambridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
Cambridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Cambridge

Open Now until 6pm
360 Piccadilly Sq · (706) 350-6558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K11 · Avail. Sep 16

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A7 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit H6 · Avail. Aug 20

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit B10 · Avail. Aug 22

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit F5 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
Cambridge Apartments is an established apartment community located in the booming city of Athens, Georgia. Nestled just off of Piccadilly Square, Cambridge features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle and easy access to Downtown Athens or Atlanta. These apartment homes minutes away from the University of Georgia offer flexible leases on spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that are perfect for roommates, families, or individual living. With all of the best that Athens has to offer, Cambridge Apartments will make the perfect home. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge have any available units?
Cambridge has 10 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cambridge have?
Some of Cambridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge offers parking.
Does Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge has a pool.
Does Cambridge have accessible units?
No, Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Cambridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cambridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cambridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy
Athens, GA 30606
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity