Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Serene at Creekstone

385 Creek Stone Ct · (706) 222-1502
Location

385 Creek Stone Ct, Athens, GA 30601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serene at Creekstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
cc payments
e-payments
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Welcome to Serene at Creekstone, a quiet retreat with easy access to all things Athens! Conveniently located near the Athens Perimeter, University of Georgia, and the Athens Amphitheater, our 1 and 2-bedroom duplex-style homes feature modern interiors and fixtures that meet a variety of housing needs. Amenities include a community movie theater, on-site gym, Wi-Fi center, package receiving, and valet trash services. Visit our pet-friendly community today and learn why residents love calling our community home. Welcome to Serene at Creekstone, a quiet retreat with easy access to all things Athens! Conveniently located near the Athens Perimeter, University of Georgia, and the Athens Amphitheater, our 1 and 2-bedroom duplex-style homes feature modern interiors and fixtures that meet a variety of housing needs. Amenities include a community movie theater, on-site gym, Wi-Fi center, package receiving, and valet trash services. Visit our pet-friendly community today and learn why residents love calling our community home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 9, 10, 11, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Appliances Fee: $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Open Parking, First Come First Serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serene at Creekstone have any available units?
Serene at Creekstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
What amenities does Serene at Creekstone have?
Some of Serene at Creekstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serene at Creekstone currently offering any rent specials?
Serene at Creekstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serene at Creekstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Serene at Creekstone is pet friendly.
Does Serene at Creekstone offer parking?
Yes, Serene at Creekstone offers parking.
Does Serene at Creekstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serene at Creekstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serene at Creekstone have a pool?
No, Serene at Creekstone does not have a pool.
Does Serene at Creekstone have accessible units?
No, Serene at Creekstone does not have accessible units.
Does Serene at Creekstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serene at Creekstone has units with dishwashers.
Does Serene at Creekstone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Serene at Creekstone has units with air conditioning.
