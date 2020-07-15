/
8 Apartments For Rent Near Athens Technical College
North Avenue
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Chicopee - Dudley
144 Trail Creek Street
144 Trail Creek Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
New Construction, Fully Furnished, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home! All furnishings are brand new! This house is walking distance to Trail Creek Park & less than a mile from UGA/Downtown Athens. Call now before it's gone!
North Avenue
350 Lake St.
350 Lake Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other.
North Avenue
235 Bray Street
235 Bray Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1728 sqft
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens.
Chicopee - Dudley
130 Pearl Street
130 Pearl Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2768 sqft
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 5 bedroom 6 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens.
North Avenue
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.
North Avenue
189 Marlin Street
189 Marlin Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2376 sqft
189 Marlin Street Available 08/07/20 189 Marlin Street - Available August 2020 - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom preleasing for August 2020. Fabulous home for students. This fairly new home backs up to The Retreat and offers plenty of room to spread out.