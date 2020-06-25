All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:14 AM

475 Trammell Drive

475 Trammell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

475 Trammell Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Huge house in Great location with awesome amenities! Amazing School District!! Spacious 6 Bedroom house with large floor plan and beautiful layout. House has just been refinished with a fresh feel. In amazing community near the Avalon, Wills park, 400, Tons of shopping & entertainment. Come check out what Alpharetta has to offer. Has Beautiful lawn and Backyard perfect for grill-outs and gatherings. Spacious two car garage with huge driveway. All together this is an amazing house that you must come see. Brand new roof coming soon. Hurry before this opportunity is over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Trammell Drive have any available units?
475 Trammell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Trammell Drive have?
Some of 475 Trammell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Trammell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
475 Trammell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Trammell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 475 Trammell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 475 Trammell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 475 Trammell Drive offers parking.
Does 475 Trammell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Trammell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Trammell Drive have a pool?
No, 475 Trammell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 475 Trammell Drive have accessible units?
No, 475 Trammell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Trammell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Trammell Drive has units with dishwashers.
