475 Trammell Drive

Huge house in Great location with awesome amenities! Amazing School District!! Spacious 6 Bedroom house with large floor plan and beautiful layout. House has just been refinished with a fresh feel. In amazing community near the Avalon, Wills park, 400, Tons of shopping & entertainment. Come check out what Alpharetta has to offer. Has Beautiful lawn and Backyard perfect for grill-outs and gatherings. Spacious two car garage with huge driveway. All together this is an amazing house that you must come see. Brand new roof coming soon. Hurry before this opportunity is over.