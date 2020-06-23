All apartments in Alpharetta
320 Beacons Pl
320 Beacons Pl

320 Beacons Place · No Longer Available
Location

320 Beacons Place, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Every detail of this 3-story townhome has been designed with care. Location is great, the finishes are great, the space is great... there is no reason not to see this unique rental opportunity. Home is a fully-wired smart-home, Ring doorbell, Smart-Locks, wired for Amazon Dot/Echo Show/Support, Wi-Fi thermostat and more. Being an end-unit, this home has more windows and light than most townhomes. You'll love the location, near everything Alpharetta has to offer; and right next to the Windward Park & Ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

