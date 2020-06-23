320 Beacons Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Every detail of this 3-story townhome has been designed with care. Location is great, the finishes are great, the space is great... there is no reason not to see this unique rental opportunity. Home is a fully-wired smart-home, Ring doorbell, Smart-Locks, wired for Amazon Dot/Echo Show/Support, Wi-Fi thermostat and more. Being an end-unit, this home has more windows and light than most townhomes. You'll love the location, near everything Alpharetta has to offer; and right next to the Windward Park & Ride.