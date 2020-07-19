All apartments in Alpharetta
2640 Vintage Drive

2640 Vintage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Vintage Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL, NEW, UPSCALE TOWN HOME ON MAIN STREET - ALPHARETTA - Near downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, Windward. Enjoy unique fireplace in family Room. The beautiful kitchen is centered between the Family & Dining areas. The kitchen has 42" Expresso Upper cabinets, Quartz counter tops, and a Gourmet Stainless Steel appliance package which includes double ovens , gas cook top, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Opens to very large Keeping Room/Dining Room with wall of windows overlooking 2nd level back porch. Owners suite complete with sitting area. Hardwood floors on main. To view call Pat Freeman (678) 474-6488.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4485259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Vintage Drive have any available units?
2640 Vintage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2640 Vintage Drive have?
Some of 2640 Vintage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Vintage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Vintage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Vintage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Vintage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2640 Vintage Drive offer parking?
No, 2640 Vintage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2640 Vintage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Vintage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Vintage Drive have a pool?
No, 2640 Vintage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Vintage Drive have accessible units?
No, 2640 Vintage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Vintage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Vintage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Vintage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 Vintage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
