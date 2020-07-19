2640 Vintage Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, NEW, UPSCALE TOWN HOME ON MAIN STREET - ALPHARETTA - Near downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, Windward. Enjoy unique fireplace in family Room. The beautiful kitchen is centered between the Family & Dining areas. The kitchen has 42" Expresso Upper cabinets, Quartz counter tops, and a Gourmet Stainless Steel appliance package which includes double ovens , gas cook top, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Opens to very large Keeping Room/Dining Room with wall of windows overlooking 2nd level back porch. Owners suite complete with sitting area. Hardwood floors on main. To view call Pat Freeman (678) 474-6488.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4485259)