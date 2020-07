Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RARE BACKYARD/Private in a townhome! WALK TO AVALON!! Seconds to GA 400! Alpharetta Downtown & so much more! UNIT HAS HARDWOODS ON ALL FLOORS! Ample storage in garage, a full bath in basement and a huge room, can be used as rec area or a bedroom. Main level, gorgeous upgraded cabinets, huge island, stainless appliances, sunroom, butlers pantry! Upper level 3 bedrooms!! EXCEPTIONAL unit!! Walk out to the backyard! Privacy!!!