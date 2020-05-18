All apartments in Alpharetta
230 Fieldstone Court
230 Fieldstone Court

230 Fieldstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

230 Fieldstone Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Open floorplan with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stove. Kitchen with view to family room. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Jack and jill bathroom. 1 bedroom on main level.

Enjoy the view from the screened-in porch in backyard! Located in the Cambridge High School district, new STEM school, and close to shops, dining, and everything else downtown Alpharetta has to offer!

Small pets allowed (dogs and cats) $300 fee

Renewable 12-month lease

A $50 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

(RLNE5315176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

