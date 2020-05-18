230 Fieldstone Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

- Open floorplan with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stove. Kitchen with view to family room. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Jack and jill bathroom. 1 bedroom on main level.



Enjoy the view from the screened-in porch in backyard! Located in the Cambridge High School district, new STEM school, and close to shops, dining, and everything else downtown Alpharetta has to offer!



Small pets allowed (dogs and cats) $300 fee



Renewable 12-month lease



A $50 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



(RLNE5315176)