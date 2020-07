Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Executive Rental in desireable Milton HS/ Northwestern MS school district. This master-on-main home is updated and convienently located to Crabapple, Windward, 400 and Northpoint parkway. All yardcare is included. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors on main. Pleanty of space and storage. The upstairs features a full bedroom and bathroom plus an additional "loft area" that could be converted to a 3rd bedroom