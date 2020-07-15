All apartments in Alpharetta
1410 Rucker Road
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

1410 Rucker Road

1410 Rucker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
Absolutely Breathtaking 5 Bed/5 Bath!! Each Room has it's Own Bath! 2 Large Covered Decks, Huge Backyard! As You Pull into the Driveway Area, there is a Private Portico, Put a Basketball Goal there and Let Your Kids Play Forever! Very Private. Gourmet Kitchen Features Huge Island, High End Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters. Master Bathroom is Definitely an Oasis! Guest Bedroom on Main w/Full Bath!This Home is Listed at a steal due to road construction on Rucker, but road construction will completed soon, so don't miss out on this discounted rental offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Rucker Road have any available units?
1410 Rucker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1410 Rucker Road have?
Some of 1410 Rucker Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Rucker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Rucker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Rucker Road pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Rucker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1410 Rucker Road offer parking?
No, 1410 Rucker Road does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Rucker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Rucker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Rucker Road have a pool?
No, 1410 Rucker Road does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Rucker Road have accessible units?
No, 1410 Rucker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Rucker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Rucker Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Rucker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Rucker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
