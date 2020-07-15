1410 Rucker Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court

Absolutely Breathtaking 5 Bed/5 Bath!! Each Room has it's Own Bath! 2 Large Covered Decks, Huge Backyard! As You Pull into the Driveway Area, there is a Private Portico, Put a Basketball Goal there and Let Your Kids Play Forever! Very Private. Gourmet Kitchen Features Huge Island, High End Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters. Master Bathroom is Definitely an Oasis! Guest Bedroom on Main w/Full Bath!This Home is Listed at a steal due to road construction on Rucker, but road construction will completed soon, so don't miss out on this discounted rental offer!