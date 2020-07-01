10128 Windalier Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Georgeous Charleston inspired brick townhouse in Historic Roswell. Fabulous open concept on main level with amazing kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, large island, suite of SS appliances and entertainers deck off dining room. Dedicated office/guest bath with en-suite. Inviting master bedroom includes private en-suite, dual vanity sink, custom lighting, huge shower and walk-in closet. This fabulous community boasts spa like amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis and dog walk. All just minutes from GA 400/Old Roswell Road.