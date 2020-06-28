97560 Albatross Drive

Amenities

Convenient Location to Beaches, Jax & Military Bases - 1,541 sq. ft. Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community of Yulee. Completed in 2018, this home is Like New with Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the main living areas. The well-appointed Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops overlooks the Open Concept Living and Dining Room. Master Suite features Double Vanities, Enclosed Shower, and Walk-in Closet. Two Guest Bedrooms arranged in a split layout from the Master Bedroom and within reach of the Guest Bathroom. Pass-through Laundry Room leads to the Double Car Garage. The large fully Fenced Backyard, bordering a wooded area, is perfect for Florida outdoor entertaining. Pet-Friendly with an additional pet fee. // This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!



(RLNE5116482)