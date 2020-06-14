Apartment List
/
FL
/
yulee
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yulee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
40 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
88 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Pecan Park
1 Unit Available
16190 Kayla Cove Court
16190 Kayla Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Available June 15!! Beautiful 3 beds and 2 bath and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
16180 Blossom Lake Drive
16180 Blossom Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom home located in the Bainebridge Estates near the Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace. Elan floor plan, 3 Bed and 2 Bath and 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Pecan Park
1 Unit Available
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD
16038 Tisons Bluff Rd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2297 sqft
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Jacksonville North Estates
28 Units Available
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1523 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
35 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Jacksonville North Estates
22 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Oceanway
34 Units Available
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Turtle Creek
4 Units Available
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
The Cape
1 Unit Available
4015 Hammock Bluff Cir
4015 Hammock Bluff Circle, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2302 sqft
$1,000 gift card with move-in by June 15th! Need lots of spaces? Check out this this single story 4/3 home with bonus room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Yulee, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yulee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Yulee 1 BedroomsYulee 2 BedroomsYulee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYulee 3 BedroomsYulee Apartments with Balcony
Yulee Apartments with GarageYulee Apartments with GymYulee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYulee Apartments with Parking
Yulee Apartments with PoolYulee Apartments with Washer-DryerYulee Dog Friendly ApartmentsYulee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville