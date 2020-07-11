/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 110
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
13 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
74 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
222 Division St.
222 South Division Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1035 sqft
Close to downtown Fernandina Beach - 1035 sf, 3BR/1.5BA island bungalow built in 1930 and just recently totally renovated from top to bottom. Wood plank flooring throughout. Nice size bedrooms up front. Full bath features tub/shower combo.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
206 W Gallop St
206 W Gallop St, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
1000 sqft
St Marys Flea Market Watchcouples House - Property Id: 44410 Low rent plus managers salary 1 Bedroom MGR house at the St Marys Flea Market Ideal for a couple with a fixed income. Freshly painted New flooring Fully appliance .
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1840 Perimeter Park Rd.
1840 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1883 sqft
1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park.
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Pecan Park
16077 GARRETT GROVE CT
16077 Garrett Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2089 sqft
2106 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Single Family Home in the Northside Community of Yellow Bluff Landing. Large Living Room with separate Formal Dining Room and Dedicated Office. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertops and Breakfast Room.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
37 Units Available
Oceanway
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
Jacksonville North Estates
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,107
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
30 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
20 Units Available
Jacksonville North Estates
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Turtle Creek
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2590 A First Avenue
2590 1st Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1024 sqft
Listen To The Waves - Partial Ocean View Town Home! - All you need is the key! This amazing property is located across the street from beach access 25 on First Avenue in Fernandina Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B
3105 South Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B Available 08/01/20 Walk to beach or relax by pool - NEW PRICE; 720sf, 2BR/1BA FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED condo across street from beach available for 6 month or longer lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Cape
12522 SUGARBERRY WAY
12522 Sugarberry Way, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1713 sqft
This super cute 3/2 offers pond views, an open floor plan, 42'' cabinets, SS appliances, and Corian counter tops. Flex space/bonus room could be used as a 4th bedroom. Northwoods community offers a pool and playground. Covered Patio and 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek
12337 SUMTER SQUARE DR
12337 Sumter Square Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
Come see this updated 4/2 in Cedar North! This home features fresh paint throughout, beautiful wood look laminate flooring and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms! All stainless appliances stay and washer and dryer is included! MOVE IN DATE IS
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1659 N FLETCHER AVE
1659 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2371 sqft
Oceanview Home on Northend of Amelia Island.
1 of 14
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3030 Sea Marsh Rd - 3030 Club Villas
3030 Sea Marsh Rd, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1743 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 1743 sf. 2BR/2.5BA Beautifully furnished and renovated Omni Amelia Island Plantation villa overlooking the nature preserve. Master Suite with balcony.
1 of 26
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanway
1346 HADEN LN
1346 Haden Lane, Jacksonville, FL
6 Bedrooms
$1,700
2373 sqft
Unique 6BED, 3FULL BATH home in Shirley Oaks! This spacious beauty features top of the line stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, pull out shelving in the kitchen cabinets and an open living/kitchen area but still has a formal dining room!
1 of 28
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
The Cape
3455 SHREWSBURY DR
3455 Shrewsbury Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2297 sqft
Move right in! HUGE and Spacious home offers 4 beds and 2.5 baths and features 42'' tall cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops, and pendant lights over a large kitchen island.
Similar Pages
Yulee Apartments with BalconyYulee Apartments with GarageYulee Apartments with GymYulee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL