Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL with garage

Yulee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.
Results within 1 mile of Yulee

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
76237 Long Pond Loop
76237 Long Pond Loop, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1922 sqft
Close to Kings Bay and Amelia Island - 1922 sf. 4BR/2BA Gorgeous house with large rooms in Cartesian Pointe. Bright open eat-in Kitchen overlooking generously sized Family Room. Shows like a new model house. Two car Garage. Fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32571 Sunny Parke Drive
32571 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1955 sqft
Great Four Bedroom Pond Side Home in Fernandina Beach! - 1,955 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in the Fernandina Beach community of Flora Parke. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Built-ins overlooking the Backyard and Pond.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
85148 Sagaponack Dr
85148 Sagaponack Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3128 sqft
85148 Sagaponack Dr Available 07/03/20 Beautifullly Manicured Home in North Hampton - 3128 sf. 4BR/4BA Two story North Hampton home backing up to the Preserve. Bamboo, Tile and carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
95033 Poplar Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Pecan Park
1 Unit Available
16190 Kayla Cove Court
16190 Kayla Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Available June 15!! Beautiful 3 beds and 2 bath and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
16180 Blossom Lake Drive
16180 Blossom Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom home located in the Bainebridge Estates near the Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace. Elan floor plan, 3 Bed and 2 Bath and 2 car garage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
The Cape
1 Unit Available
14719 AMELIA VIEW DR
14719 Amelia View Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2346 sqft
Lawncare included! 4 bedroom, 3 bath estate on half acre in popular community of Amelia View. Side Entry garage, screened lanai, 4th bedroom/bonus and full bath on second floor. Convenient to River City Marketplace, Jax Port and JIA.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2823 sqft
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Pecan Park
1 Unit Available
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD
16038 Tisons Bluff Rd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2297 sqft
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
35 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Jacksonville North Estates
22 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Jacksonville North Estates
28 Units Available
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1523 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanway
1 Unit Available
11842 Lake Bend Cir
11842 Lake Bend Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1761 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in 32218 - Wonderful 3/2.5 2 story town home. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a loft area for additional family space. Good sized living room and dining room with a screened in lanai looking out to a serene wooded back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yulee, FL

Yulee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

