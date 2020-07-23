/
nassau county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
169 Apartments for rent in Nassau County, FL📍
19 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
5 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
65 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
11 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
1 Unit Available
77795 Lumber Creek Boulevard
77795 Lumber Creek Boulevard, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1846 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
32629 Sunny Parke Drive
32629 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2091 sqft
32629 Sunny Parke Drive Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Flora Park - Welcome home! This wonderful Copperstone II floor plan boasts 2091 sq ft of bright and open living space with an eastern exposure for those sunrises.
1 Unit Available
96015 Stoney Dr
96015 Stoney Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1631 sqft
Townhouse in The Cottages of Stoney Creek - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located within the gated community of The Cottages of Stoney Creek. Enjoy this end unit with screen porch overlooking open space with privacy.
1 Unit Available
222 Division St.
222 South Division Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1035 sqft
Close to downtown Fernandina Beach - 1035 sf, 3BR/1.5BA island bungalow built in 1930 and just recently totally renovated from top to bottom. Wood plank flooring throughout. Nice size bedrooms up front. Full bath features tub/shower combo.
1 Unit Available
1840 Perimeter Park Rd.
1840 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1883 sqft
1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park.
1 Unit Available
2590 A First Avenue
2590 1st Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1024 sqft
Listen To The Waves - Partial Ocean View Town Home! - All you need is the key! This amazing property is located across the street from beach access 25 on First Avenue in Fernandina Beach.
1 Unit Available
86089 Hampton Bays Dr
86089 Hampton Bays Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2757 sqft
86089 Hampton Bays Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful North Hampton Golf Community!!!! - Beautiful waterfront two story home in a Golf Course Community! Welcome home to Desirable North Hampton. Spacious home on very private lot.
1 Unit Available
1890 Lakeside Dr. N.
1890 Lakeside Drive North, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Amelia Island Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located on the island in Egans Bluff I off Simmons Rd. Take advantage of the newly constructed walk/bike trails that lead a short distance to Amelia's beautiful beach.
1 Unit Available
96191 Ridgewood Circle
96191 Ridgewood Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1665 sqft
96191 Ridgewood Circle Available 08/08/20 Centrally located to beach and I-95 - 1665 sf, 3BR/2BA house in the Lofton Pointe subdivision off Amelia Concourse. CDS lot with large fenced in backyard. Covered patio and shed.
1 Unit Available
1133 N. Fletcher Ave
1133 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
1133 N. Fletcher Ave - 1133 N. Fletcher Ave Available 08/12/20 Nice updated unit on the north end of the Island - Downstairs cozy apartment...one street from the beautiful beaches of Amelia Island. (RLNE4478425)
1 Unit Available
Amelia
1601 Nectarine St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
1601 Nectaraine St E-7 Available 09/01/20 Gated community on Amelia Island - 1193sf, 3BR/2BA updated unit in Palms of Amelia condo. Furnished or unfurnished upstairs unit directly beside the hospital.
1 Unit Available
77336 Cobblestone Drive
77336 Cobblestone Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1763 sqft
Four Bedroom & Pondside in Popular Timber Creek! - 1763 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in Yulee's Timber Creek Plantation. Living Room with combined Dining space overlooks the Fenced Backyard and pond.
1 Unit Available
76309 Deerwood Drive
76309 Deerwood Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2302 sqft
Close to Jacksonville, Kingsbay and Amelia Island! - 2302 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Timber Creek Plantation home located in Yulee and within quick access to Fernandina, Jacksonville and Kingsbay. Wood Laminate Floors throughout this home.
1 Unit Available
87069 BRANCH CREEK DR
87069 Branch Creek Drive, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
''Creekside Living'' this 3 bedroom 3 bath home features spacious lot with beautiful pond views (There is wire fence to keep children away from the pond.
1 Unit Available
86242 AUGUSTUS AVE
86242 Augustus Avenue, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
Neutral paint, netural carpet and ready for new occupant! Open Floor Plan, 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cartesian Point, large fenced back yard, one car garage, inside laundry. Neighborhood playground and ball field.
1 Unit Available
96061 Bass Lane
96061 Bass Lane, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1692 sqft
Available September 15th. Charming Heron Isles home four bedroom home offers great options with the eat-in kitchen equipped with a glass top range, over-the-range microwave, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher and split bedroom floor plan.
1 Unit Available
402 S 11th St Unit C
402 South 11th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
756 sqft
Quaint upstairs 3 bedroom, 1 bath, Tri-plex apartment on Amelia Island. $945 per month. This unit includes refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hookups and is cable-ready. Walking distance to central park, downtown and just minutes from the beach.
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
1 Unit Available
1659 N FLETCHER AVE
1659 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2371 sqft
Oceanview Home on Northend of Amelia Island.
1 Unit Available
96043 Bass Lane
96043 Bass Lane, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1422 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE 08/20. Heron Isles neighborhood! Close to Fernandina Beach and A1A. This three bedroom home has a kitchen equipped with a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
