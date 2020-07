Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool garage parking coffee bar dog grooming area yoga

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia. Our community is located in Nassau County, Florida, between Yulee and historic Amelia Island. Enjoy convenient access to fantastic shopping, fine dining, entertainment, and top-rated schools. The gorgeous white sand beaches and excitement of downtown Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach are only minutes away. Experience a new standard of apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.