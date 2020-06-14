/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
40 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
88 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
14 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
1 Unit Available
408 South 11th Street Unit A
408 South 11th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
548 sqft
Adorable 1BR/1Bath Apartment - Super cute, completely remodeled Duplex unit close to downtown! Tasteful and practical interior design make the most of the available space.
1 Unit Available
131 South 6th Street
131 South 6th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
648 sqft
Trolley House - Charming Downtown Fernandina Cottage! One bedroom/one bath, hardwood floors, clean and bright. Ready for move in. Water/sewer/garbage collection included. Small dog or cat allowed. (RLNE5612641)
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
Jacksonville North Estates
29 Units Available
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
858 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
35 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
766 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Jacksonville North Estates
23 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Oceanway
34 Units Available
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
788 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
650 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Biscayne
16 Units Available
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$877
600 sqft
Biscayne location close to airport with convenient access to I-295 and I-95. Walking distance to shopping. Gated entrance, outdoor pool, and recreational trails. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and extra storage.
Turtle Creek
4 Units Available
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
