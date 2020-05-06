96404 Starfish Drive

Amenities

This open floor plan utilizes every square foot of space giving you a spacious feel. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet and counter space and is equipped with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There is space for bar stools at the counter for quick snacks. The living / dining room combo gives you flexibility with furniture arrangement. The master bathroom has a shower / tub combo. Enjoy relaxing evenings on your covered back patio. This house is occupied please call or email before making an appointment to see.