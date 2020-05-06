All apartments in Yulee
96404 Starfish Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:57 PM

96404 Starfish Drive

96404 Starfish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

96404 Starfish Drive, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This open floor plan utilizes every square foot of space giving you a spacious feel. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet and counter space and is equipped with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There is space for bar stools at the counter for quick snacks. The living / dining room combo gives you flexibility with furniture arrangement. The master bathroom has a shower / tub combo. Enjoy relaxing evenings on your covered back patio. This house is occupied please call or email before making an appointment to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96404 Starfish Drive have any available units?
96404 Starfish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 96404 Starfish Drive have?
Some of 96404 Starfish Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96404 Starfish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
96404 Starfish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96404 Starfish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 96404 Starfish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 96404 Starfish Drive offer parking?
No, 96404 Starfish Drive does not offer parking.
Does 96404 Starfish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96404 Starfish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96404 Starfish Drive have a pool?
Yes, 96404 Starfish Drive has a pool.
Does 96404 Starfish Drive have accessible units?
No, 96404 Starfish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 96404 Starfish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96404 Starfish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 96404 Starfish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 96404 Starfish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
