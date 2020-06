Amenities

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT RESIDEN: The charming Heron Isles home comes with a fenced yard on the water, four bedroom home offers great options with the eat-in kitchen equipped with a glass top range, over-the-range microwave, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher and split bedroom floor plan and it's FENCE. Available NOW call to schedule an appointment.