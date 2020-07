Amenities

''Creekside Living'' this 3 bedroom 3 bath home features spacious lot with beautiful pond views (There is wire fence to keep children away from the pond.) with screened in patio, stucco finish, formal living and dining room, family room w/ fireplace, 42'cabinets in kitchen and nook. All new stainless steel appliances and new vinyl plank floor coming! Each bedroom has its own bathroom. No carpet. No pets or smoking allowed.