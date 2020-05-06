87061 Farnsworth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Available October 1st. This beautiful brick ranch offers tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. The family room flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen with recessed lighting. Sliding doors access the rear patio. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a tiled shower. Easy access to I-95 and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Most pets allowed with approval. Call (904) 575-0550 to schedule a showing.