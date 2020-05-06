All apartments in Yulee
87061 Farnsworth Lane

87061 Farnsworth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

87061 Farnsworth Ln, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available October 1st. This beautiful brick ranch offers tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. The family room flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen with recessed lighting. Sliding doors access the rear patio. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a tiled shower. Easy access to I-95 and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Most pets allowed with approval. Call (904) 575-0550 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87061 Farnsworth Lane have any available units?
87061 Farnsworth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 87061 Farnsworth Lane have?
Some of 87061 Farnsworth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87061 Farnsworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
87061 Farnsworth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87061 Farnsworth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 87061 Farnsworth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 87061 Farnsworth Lane offer parking?
No, 87061 Farnsworth Lane does not offer parking.
Does 87061 Farnsworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87061 Farnsworth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87061 Farnsworth Lane have a pool?
No, 87061 Farnsworth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 87061 Farnsworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 87061 Farnsworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 87061 Farnsworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 87061 Farnsworth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87061 Farnsworth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 87061 Farnsworth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
