Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

* COMING SOON 2/3 * this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,300 square feet of living space. Wood floors through out all living space and carpet in bedrooms. Separate dining room, high ceilings, open layout with kitchen/living combo. HUGE fenced back yard, great for outdoor barbecues this Spring! The home is on a newer septic tank which eliminates utility expenses! NO PETS ALLOWED. * Occupied, please do not disturb. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $13.50/mo.