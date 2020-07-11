All apartments in Yulee
86163 VEGAS BLVD

86163 Vegas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

86163 Vegas Boulevard, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Single Family Solar Powered Home.! This newer home , built in 2015, features a large open floor plan, large kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open family room kitchen, and dining area, separate office or den, separate inside laundry room. Owner's suite features tray ceilings, extra large walk-in closet and a separate shower and garden tub. Screened in patio. Tile floors in main living area, carpet in bedrooms and high ceilings. All Electricity in the home is Solar Powered. Security system, music system, utility shed and hot tub are courtesy items. Community offers a salt water pool and playground. HOA Rules and Regulations apply. NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86163 VEGAS BLVD have any available units?
86163 VEGAS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 86163 VEGAS BLVD have?
Some of 86163 VEGAS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86163 VEGAS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
86163 VEGAS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86163 VEGAS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 86163 VEGAS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 86163 VEGAS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 86163 VEGAS BLVD offers parking.
Does 86163 VEGAS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86163 VEGAS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86163 VEGAS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 86163 VEGAS BLVD has a pool.
Does 86163 VEGAS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 86163 VEGAS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 86163 VEGAS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86163 VEGAS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 86163 VEGAS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 86163 VEGAS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
