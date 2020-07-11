86163 VEGAS BLVD

Amenities

Single Family Solar Powered Home.! This newer home , built in 2015, features a large open floor plan, large kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open family room kitchen, and dining area, separate office or den, separate inside laundry room. Owner's suite features tray ceilings, extra large walk-in closet and a separate shower and garden tub. Screened in patio. Tile floors in main living area, carpet in bedrooms and high ceilings. All Electricity in the home is Solar Powered. Security system, music system, utility shed and hot tub are courtesy items. Community offers a salt water pool and playground. HOA Rules and Regulations apply. NO Pets.