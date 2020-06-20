Amenities

86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island. This house features a well appointed galley style kitchen with lots of cabinetry, stainless appliances and an eat at island bar. Big family room with side area for possible office space. Master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, walk in closet and huge walk in shower. Over sized guest bedrooms. Big covered and screened rear porch over looks fenced backyard and preserve area. Laundry room; 2 car garage; water softener; irrigation and security. Community pool and playground. Pets ok with owner approval. Off island.



