Yulee, FL
86090 Venetian Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

86090 Venetian Ave.

86090 Venetian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island. This house features a well appointed galley style kitchen with lots of cabinetry, stainless appliances and an eat at island bar. Big family room with side area for possible office space. Master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, walk in closet and huge walk in shower. Over sized guest bedrooms. Big covered and screened rear porch over looks fenced backyard and preserve area. Laundry room; 2 car garage; water softener; irrigation and security. Community pool and playground. Pets ok with owner approval. Off island.

(RLNE5834379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86090 Venetian Ave. have any available units?
86090 Venetian Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 86090 Venetian Ave. have?
Some of 86090 Venetian Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86090 Venetian Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
86090 Venetian Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86090 Venetian Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 86090 Venetian Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 86090 Venetian Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 86090 Venetian Ave. does offer parking.
Does 86090 Venetian Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86090 Venetian Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86090 Venetian Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 86090 Venetian Ave. has a pool.
Does 86090 Venetian Ave. have accessible units?
No, 86090 Venetian Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 86090 Venetian Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 86090 Venetian Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86090 Venetian Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 86090 Venetian Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
