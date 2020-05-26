837 BENCHWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom two bath home in the Oak Forrest subdivision. New paint inside and all bathrooms and kitchen have new granite counters and cabinets. Great location for a family on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced back yard for safe family activites. Call today for a showing.