Four bedroom two bath home in the Oak Forrest subdivision. New paint inside and all bathrooms and kitchen have new granite counters and cabinets. Great location for a family on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced back yard for safe family activites. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 837 BENCHWOOD COURT have any available units?
837 BENCHWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 837 BENCHWOOD COURT have?
Some of 837 BENCHWOOD COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 BENCHWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
837 BENCHWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.