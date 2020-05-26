635 Pinebranch Cir

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse with Single Car Garage has a spacious Living/Dining Room, Two Bedroom Suites both having Walk-In Closets and Full Baths and an Interior Laundry Room located upstairs. Home also comes with a screened in patio. Barclay Reserve, a Gated Community, is located off SR 434. Great Location! Close SR417.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
