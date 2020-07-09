All apartments in Winter Springs
624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708

624 Pearl Road · No Longer Available
Location

624 Pearl Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous House for Rent or Sale - Property Id: 138231

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Total Renovated gem in Winter Springs! This 5 bedrooms 2 bathroom home is full of potential! Private POOL!!! High ceilings with lots of windows, providing tons of natural lighting! Tile in the main living area, and carpet in bedrooms. Plenty of storage in the enclosed Florida room! Enjoy the large fully fenced yard with wooded view. This home is a split floor plan with an open kitchen/family room. The garage was converted to a large bonus room, but can be converted back to a garage! Move-in ready condition, freshly painted interior and exterior, new ceiling fans, new carpet, and pool enclosure with new screens! Total Renovated this 2019! Must see!!!

****If you are interested in buying the home fully give me a call!*****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138231p
Property Id 138231

(RLNE5029503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 have any available units?
624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 have?
Some of 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 currently offering any rent specials?
624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 is pet friendly.
Does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 offer parking?
Yes, 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 offers parking.
Does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 have a pool?
Yes, 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 has a pool.
Does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 have accessible units?
No, 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Pearl Rd Fl 32708 does not have units with air conditioning.
