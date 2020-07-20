610 CASA PARK COURT O

Amenities

Kitchen and bathrooms cabinets and counter tops have been updated. Only two assigned parking spots and no commercial vehicles allowed (per HOA). Only one dog allowed under 29 lbs. No cats. No smoking. Homeowners association approval required. Townhome with a great room and 2 master Bedrooms upstairs. Each bedroom has a full bath. One 1/2 Bath is located downstairs. Kitchen Includes Washer and Dryer, Closet, Pantry, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal. Open patio looks out over pond. Outside Storage Room ~ Community Pool ~ Trotwood park is located across the street with soccer, baseball fields, splash playground. Walk to Middle and elementary schools.