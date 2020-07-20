All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

610 CASA PARK COURT O

610 Casa Park Court O · No Longer Available
Location

610 Casa Park Court O, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
Kitchen and bathrooms cabinets and counter tops have been updated. Only two assigned parking spots and no commercial vehicles allowed (per HOA). Only one dog allowed under 29 lbs. No cats. No smoking. Homeowners association approval required. Townhome with a great room and 2 master Bedrooms upstairs. Each bedroom has a full bath. One 1/2 Bath is located downstairs. Kitchen Includes Washer and Dryer, Closet, Pantry, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal. Open patio looks out over pond. Outside Storage Room ~ Community Pool ~ Trotwood park is located across the street with soccer, baseball fields, splash playground. Walk to Middle and elementary schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 CASA PARK COURT O have any available units?
610 CASA PARK COURT O doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 610 CASA PARK COURT O have?
Some of 610 CASA PARK COURT O's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 CASA PARK COURT O currently offering any rent specials?
610 CASA PARK COURT O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 CASA PARK COURT O pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 CASA PARK COURT O is pet friendly.
Does 610 CASA PARK COURT O offer parking?
Yes, 610 CASA PARK COURT O offers parking.
Does 610 CASA PARK COURT O have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 CASA PARK COURT O offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 CASA PARK COURT O have a pool?
Yes, 610 CASA PARK COURT O has a pool.
Does 610 CASA PARK COURT O have accessible units?
No, 610 CASA PARK COURT O does not have accessible units.
Does 610 CASA PARK COURT O have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 CASA PARK COURT O has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 CASA PARK COURT O have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 CASA PARK COURT O does not have units with air conditioning.
