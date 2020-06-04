All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

609 Casa Park Cir, Court A

609 Casa Park Court E · No Longer Available
Location

609 Casa Park Court E, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2/2.5 Town Home In Tuscawilla - Tuscawilla town home is close to Winter Springs Town Center and walking distance to top rated middle and elementary schools next to Trotwood Park. The upgraded interior features wood laminate and tile floors downstairs, galley kitchen with microwave, and full sized washer and dryer. There is 1,156 heated square feet and 1,176 total square feet. Each of the two-bedrooms has a private bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, and offers a community pool.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5159673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A have any available units?
609 Casa Park Cir, Court A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A have?
Some of 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A currently offering any rent specials?
609 Casa Park Cir, Court A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A pet-friendly?
No, 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A offer parking?
No, 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A does not offer parking.
Does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A have a pool?
Yes, 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A has a pool.
Does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A have accessible units?
No, 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Casa Park Cir, Court A does not have units with air conditioning.
