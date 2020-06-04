609 Casa Park Cir, Court A

Amenities
2/2.5 Town Home In Tuscawilla - Tuscawilla town home is close to Winter Springs Town Center and walking distance to top rated middle and elementary schools next to Trotwood Park. The upgraded interior features wood laminate and tile floors downstairs, galley kitchen with microwave, and full sized washer and dryer. There is 1,156 heated square feet and 1,176 total square feet. Each of the two-bedrooms has a private bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, and offers a community pool.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
(RLNE5159673)