604 CASA PARK COURT A

Available July 1st. When you enter into this townhouse you'll find a great room with all laminated flooring, a 1/2 bathroom, the dining room next to a large kitchen with granite countertops, next to the kitchen you have the laundry with full-size washer & dryer included, the dining area ends with a glass door that opens to the backyard with no rear neighbors; Upstairs you have 2 master suites each with its own bathroom. Located in the great community of Winter Springs right in front of beautiful Trotwood Park which you can see from your bedroom. Great schools and easy access to shopping and major roads.