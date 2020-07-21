All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

604 CASA PARK COURT A

604 Casa Park Court a · No Longer Available
Location

604 Casa Park Court a, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available July 1st. When you enter into this townhouse you'll find a great room with all laminated flooring, a 1/2 bathroom, the dining room next to a large kitchen with granite countertops, next to the kitchen you have the laundry with full-size washer & dryer included, the dining area ends with a glass door that opens to the backyard with no rear neighbors; Upstairs you have 2 master suites each with its own bathroom. Located in the great community of Winter Springs right in front of beautiful Trotwood Park which you can see from your bedroom. Great schools and easy access to shopping and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 CASA PARK COURT A have any available units?
604 CASA PARK COURT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 604 CASA PARK COURT A have?
Some of 604 CASA PARK COURT A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 CASA PARK COURT A currently offering any rent specials?
604 CASA PARK COURT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 CASA PARK COURT A pet-friendly?
No, 604 CASA PARK COURT A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 604 CASA PARK COURT A offer parking?
No, 604 CASA PARK COURT A does not offer parking.
Does 604 CASA PARK COURT A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 CASA PARK COURT A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 CASA PARK COURT A have a pool?
No, 604 CASA PARK COURT A does not have a pool.
Does 604 CASA PARK COURT A have accessible units?
No, 604 CASA PARK COURT A does not have accessible units.
Does 604 CASA PARK COURT A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 CASA PARK COURT A has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 CASA PARK COURT A have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 CASA PARK COURT A does not have units with air conditioning.
