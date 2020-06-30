597 Green Spring Circle

Amenities

Newly Renovated Winter Springs Townhome ~ New Kitchen/Baths and Wood Tile Flooring! - Available Now! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**



This spacious two-story, two-bedroom townhome offers 1,340 square feet of living space plus a huge screened-in patio in the desirable Mount Greenwood community! New wood plank tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs living space! Gorgeous new kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash, pull-down faucet, and closet pantry! All new interior paint! Upgraded doors, blinds, and light fixtures! Brand new carpet upstairs! Two enormous bedrooms with lots of closet space and plenty of room for king-size bed! Upstairs full bath with granite counter vanity, new tile flooring, new toilet, linen closet, and tub with shower! Downstairs half bath with new vanity and toilet! Inside utility closet with side-by-side washer/dryer included! Fantastic screened-in patio with no rear neighbors! Outside storage closet for your tools and toys! Two assigned parking spots in front! Community pool and tennis courts!



This Winter Springs location offers quick easy access to SR-434, the 417, I-4, and 17-92! Zoned for top-rated schools and just a few minutes from the Winter Springs Town Center!



