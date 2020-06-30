All apartments in Winter Springs
Winter Springs, FL
597 Green Spring Circle
597 Green Spring Circle

597 Green Spring Circle · No Longer Available
Location

597 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Newly Renovated Winter Springs Townhome ~ New Kitchen/Baths and Wood Tile Flooring! - Available Now! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**

This spacious two-story, two-bedroom townhome offers 1,340 square feet of living space plus a huge screened-in patio in the desirable Mount Greenwood community! New wood plank tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs living space! Gorgeous new kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash, pull-down faucet, and closet pantry! All new interior paint! Upgraded doors, blinds, and light fixtures! Brand new carpet upstairs! Two enormous bedrooms with lots of closet space and plenty of room for king-size bed! Upstairs full bath with granite counter vanity, new tile flooring, new toilet, linen closet, and tub with shower! Downstairs half bath with new vanity and toilet! Inside utility closet with side-by-side washer/dryer included! Fantastic screened-in patio with no rear neighbors! Outside storage closet for your tools and toys! Two assigned parking spots in front! Community pool and tennis courts!

This Winter Springs location offers quick easy access to SR-434, the 417, I-4, and 17-92! Zoned for top-rated schools and just a few minutes from the Winter Springs Town Center!

Application Fee $45.00 per adult
Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Green Spring Circle have any available units?
597 Green Spring Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 597 Green Spring Circle have?
Some of 597 Green Spring Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Green Spring Circle currently offering any rent specials?
597 Green Spring Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Green Spring Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 Green Spring Circle is pet friendly.
Does 597 Green Spring Circle offer parking?
Yes, 597 Green Spring Circle offers parking.
Does 597 Green Spring Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 597 Green Spring Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Green Spring Circle have a pool?
Yes, 597 Green Spring Circle has a pool.
Does 597 Green Spring Circle have accessible units?
No, 597 Green Spring Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Green Spring Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 597 Green Spring Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 597 Green Spring Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 597 Green Spring Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

