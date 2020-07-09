Amenities

506 Club Drive Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Move in ready townhome for Rent @ The Highlands in Winter Springs - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



This wonderful Townhome is located in the well established Cypress Club subdivision @ The Highlands Master Community!



Townhome Boasts:

Recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops

Washer and Dryer included

Enclosed tiled Lanai

2 Parking Spaces

Laminate & ceramic floors throughout



Enjoy all of the amenities that come with living in The Highlands:

Private community pool just a few steps from your front door

Tennis courts

Walking nature trails

and much more!



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



