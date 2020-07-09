All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 506 Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
506 Club Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

506 Club Drive

506 Club Drive · (321) 316-6819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 Club Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 Club Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
506 Club Drive Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Move in ready townhome for Rent @ The Highlands in Winter Springs - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

This wonderful Townhome is located in the well established Cypress Club subdivision @ The Highlands Master Community!

Townhome Boasts:
Recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops
Washer and Dryer included
Enclosed tiled Lanai
2 Parking Spaces
Laminate & ceramic floors throughout

Enjoy all of the amenities that come with living in The Highlands:
Private community pool just a few steps from your front door
Tennis courts
Walking nature trails
and much more!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE4943230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Club Drive have any available units?
506 Club Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Club Drive have?
Some of 506 Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Club Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 506 Club Drive has a pool.
Does 506 Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 506 Club Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Springs Apartments with ParkingWinter Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Springs Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tuscawilla

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity