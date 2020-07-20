All apartments in Winter Springs
465 Green Spring Cir
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

465 Green Spring Cir

465 Green Spring Circle · No Longer Available
Location

465 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3br Townhome in Winter Springs ~ Upgraded kitchen + Screened Patio! - Available Now! Please text Tamara Martin for showings @ 407-760-0835. **Include property address, your name, any pet info, and desired move-in date**

This 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Winter Springs is superbly located with immediate access to SR-434 and the 417! Zoned for TOP-RATED schools! Beautiful UPGRADED KITCHEN with cherry wood cabinetry ~ Brushed nickel fixtures ~ STAINLESS STEEL appliances! CERAMIC TILE in the wet areas ~ LAMINATE FLOORING in the living room! Neutral paint throughout! The SCREENED-IN PATIO is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee, and the large storage closet will house your tools & toys! Mount Greenwood is located in The Vineyards community, featuring the nearby "Purple Heart" Trail and the Winter Springs Town Center with a wide variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment!

~Application fee is $45 per adult.
~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

(RLNE4788519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Green Spring Cir have any available units?
465 Green Spring Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 465 Green Spring Cir have?
Some of 465 Green Spring Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Green Spring Cir currently offering any rent specials?
465 Green Spring Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Green Spring Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Green Spring Cir is pet friendly.
Does 465 Green Spring Cir offer parking?
No, 465 Green Spring Cir does not offer parking.
Does 465 Green Spring Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Green Spring Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Green Spring Cir have a pool?
Yes, 465 Green Spring Cir has a pool.
Does 465 Green Spring Cir have accessible units?
No, 465 Green Spring Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Green Spring Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Green Spring Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Green Spring Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Green Spring Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
