465 Green Spring Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3br Townhome in Winter Springs ~ Upgraded kitchen + Screened Patio! - Available Now! Please text Tamara Martin for showings @ 407-760-0835. **Include property address, your name, any pet info, and desired move-in date**



This 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Winter Springs is superbly located with immediate access to SR-434 and the 417! Zoned for TOP-RATED schools! Beautiful UPGRADED KITCHEN with cherry wood cabinetry ~ Brushed nickel fixtures ~ STAINLESS STEEL appliances! CERAMIC TILE in the wet areas ~ LAMINATE FLOORING in the living room! Neutral paint throughout! The SCREENED-IN PATIO is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee, and the large storage closet will house your tools & toys! Mount Greenwood is located in The Vineyards community, featuring the nearby "Purple Heart" Trail and the Winter Springs Town Center with a wide variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment!



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



(RLNE4788519)