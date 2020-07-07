353 Riunite Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Winter Springs! - Welcome home to this UPDATED 3 bed 2 bath home for rent in Winter Springs! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Tile throughout. GORGEOUS kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. SPACIOUS living area. Master suite features dual sinks and separate his/hers closets, with 3 windows throughout the room, allowing lots of natural light in. Backyard features a covered SPACIOUS patio area. Fenced in yard.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE5719933)