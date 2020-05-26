328 San Miguel Street

Amenities

**CUTE & COZY! 3 BED / 2 BATH DETACHED VILLA** - This 3/2 is in a great location. Minutes from 417, 17-92 and 419. Home has sliding doors in the living room that goes out on the privacy fenced patio with small storage shed. Tiled through out, tucked away in a nice cul-de-sac. Kitchen has room for a small table and chairs. Door off the kitchen that goes into fenced patio as well. All major appliances. Call today for more details!



* HOA Approval required, may take up to 7 business days.



Sub-Division: Indian Ridge

Address: 328 San Miguel St.

City: Winter Springs

Zip Code: 32708



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1980

Square Feet: 1,032

Pool: Community Pool

Available: NOW!

Sec. Dep. $1195

App Fee: $65 per adult



Directions: From 434 go north on Sherry, left on San Miguel St. (Indian Ridge Subdivision)



