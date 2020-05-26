All apartments in Winter Springs
328 San Miguel Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

328 San Miguel Street

328 San Miguel St · No Longer Available
Location

328 San Miguel St, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
**CUTE & COZY! 3 BED / 2 BATH DETACHED VILLA** - This 3/2 is in a great location. Minutes from 417, 17-92 and 419. Home has sliding doors in the living room that goes out on the privacy fenced patio with small storage shed. Tiled through out, tucked away in a nice cul-de-sac. Kitchen has room for a small table and chairs. Door off the kitchen that goes into fenced patio as well. All major appliances. Call today for more details!

* HOA Approval required, may take up to 7 business days.

Sub-Division: Indian Ridge
Address: 328 San Miguel St.
City: Winter Springs
Zip Code: 32708

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 1980
Square Feet: 1,032
Pool: Community Pool
Available: NOW!
Sec. Dep. $1195
App Fee: $65 per adult

Directions: From 434 go north on Sherry, left on San Miguel St. (Indian Ridge Subdivision)

RV - LB

(RLNE1876881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 San Miguel Street have any available units?
328 San Miguel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
Is 328 San Miguel Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 San Miguel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 San Miguel Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 San Miguel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 328 San Miguel Street offer parking?
No, 328 San Miguel Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 San Miguel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 San Miguel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 San Miguel Street have a pool?
Yes, 328 San Miguel Street has a pool.
Does 328 San Miguel Street have accessible units?
No, 328 San Miguel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 San Miguel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 San Miguel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 San Miguel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 San Miguel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
