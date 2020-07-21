Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Great Location Best Community Lot Smart HOME - This home features no side neighbors and no rear neighbors. Three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and almost 1,900 square feet under air. Smart A/C system, Smart door lock, smart blinds that go up and down with the sunrise and sunset. Custom kitchen with exotic granite, all tile downstairs and brand new luxury vinyl throughout the upstairs as well as polished travertine in the upstairs wet areas. Triple-pane gas-filled windows are brand new for maximum energy efficiency. The back porch is screened in with slate floors and pond views. The master bedroom and guest room feature custom closets as well as custom drapes. Upgraded appliances throughout as well as LED lights for better energy efficiency. The upstairs has a bonus loft area as well. Pond-view screen room with custom outdoor blinds and natural slate-stone floors.The community is gated and has a community pool and playground. See the layout and a 3D tour at https://imaginethatpics.com/211-Constitution-Way.



(RLNE5169787)