All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 205 Albert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
205 Albert St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

205 Albert St

205 Albert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

205 Albert Street, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Winter Springs - Property Id: 169001

*** Location, Location, Location ***

Look no further!! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home available in the highly sought after Winter Springs, FL. Great Seminole County Schools! House is newly painted and remodeled home with tile and carpet flooring. House has a formal living room, family room, bonus room (which can be used as an office), and dinning space in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops with newer appliances. The house has an over sized master bedroom with closet organizer. The house has a large backyard, two car drive way and front patio. The house has AMAZING amenities:
- 15 minutes from the Altamonte Mall
- 15 minutes from the Oviedo Mall
- 20 minutes from the Seminole Town Center
- 40 minutes from both Disney World and Universal Studios
- Pets welcome with no refundable pet deposit or Pet Rent option - ask for more details
- Security Deposit: With good standing credit and no evictions will be one months rent. With fair or lower credit will be two months rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169001p
Property Id 169001

(RLNE5237743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Albert St have any available units?
205 Albert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 205 Albert St have?
Some of 205 Albert St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Albert St currently offering any rent specials?
205 Albert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Albert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Albert St is pet friendly.
Does 205 Albert St offer parking?
No, 205 Albert St does not offer parking.
Does 205 Albert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Albert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Albert St have a pool?
No, 205 Albert St does not have a pool.
Does 205 Albert St have accessible units?
No, 205 Albert St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Albert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Albert St has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Albert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Albert St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College