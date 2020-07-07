205 Albert St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Winter Springs - Property Id: 169001



*** Location, Location, Location ***



Look no further!! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home available in the highly sought after Winter Springs, FL. Great Seminole County Schools! House is newly painted and remodeled home with tile and carpet flooring. House has a formal living room, family room, bonus room (which can be used as an office), and dinning space in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops with newer appliances. The house has an over sized master bedroom with closet organizer. The house has a large backyard, two car drive way and front patio. The house has AMAZING amenities:

- 15 minutes from the Altamonte Mall

- 15 minutes from the Oviedo Mall

- 20 minutes from the Seminole Town Center

- 40 minutes from both Disney World and Universal Studios

- Pets welcome with no refundable pet deposit or Pet Rent option - ask for more details

- Security Deposit: With good standing credit and no evictions will be one months rent. With fair or lower credit will be two months rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169001p

Property Id 169001



(RLNE5237743)