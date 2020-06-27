202 Perth Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

202 Perth Court, UNIT B (RIGHT-SIDE)



Large 3 beds, 2 baths, with 2 car garage, private patio, and private fenced yard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a huge lot. Will consider small pets with pet deposit (breed restrictions apply).



****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS****



Please contact Jason Bagai for any questions @ sac4rent@gmail.com .



Community park on the lake is within walking distance. Located in Desirable Highlands community.



-Zoned for top Schools (Highlands Elementary School)

-Walking distance to the Winter Springs Police Station

-Close to Parks, Trails and Lake Jessup

-Community pool, walking trails, tennis courts and playground available in community.



Here are additional details provided from the Highlands Community Page:

http://www.thehighlander.org/



"We have many amenities for our residents that include a beautiful clubhouse for meetings and social gatherings, four tennis courts, a junior sized Olympic swimming pool that is a salt based system (rather than chlorine based), nature trails, a lake side park with picnic area including barbecue grills, restroom facilities and a playground, plus additional playground areas throughout our Highlands community. We are blessed with beautiful trees and landscaping. We are very proud of our community and hope you will visit us in the near future."



Click this link for a visual tour of The Highlands --> https://view.paradym.com/shownp.asp?SK=202&T=2738225