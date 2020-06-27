All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:24 AM

202 Perth Ct

202 Perth Court · No Longer Available
Location

202 Perth Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
202 Perth Court, UNIT B (RIGHT-SIDE)

Large 3 beds, 2 baths, with 2 car garage, private patio, and private fenced yard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a huge lot. Will consider small pets with pet deposit (breed restrictions apply).

****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS****

Please contact Jason Bagai for any questions @ sac4rent@gmail.com .

Community park on the lake is within walking distance. Located in Desirable Highlands community.

-Zoned for top Schools (Highlands Elementary School)
-Walking distance to the Winter Springs Police Station
-Close to Parks, Trails and Lake Jessup
-Community pool, walking trails, tennis courts and playground available in community.

Here are additional details provided from the Highlands Community Page:
http://www.thehighlander.org/

"We have many amenities for our residents that include a beautiful clubhouse for meetings and social gatherings, four tennis courts, a junior sized Olympic swimming pool that is a salt based system (rather than chlorine based), nature trails, a lake side park with picnic area including barbecue grills, restroom facilities and a playground, plus additional playground areas throughout our Highlands community. We are blessed with beautiful trees and landscaping. We are very proud of our community and hope you will visit us in the near future."

Click this link for a visual tour of The Highlands --> https://view.paradym.com/shownp.asp?SK=202&T=2738225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Perth Ct have any available units?
202 Perth Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 202 Perth Ct have?
Some of 202 Perth Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Perth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
202 Perth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Perth Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Perth Ct is pet friendly.
Does 202 Perth Ct offer parking?
Yes, 202 Perth Ct offers parking.
Does 202 Perth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Perth Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Perth Ct have a pool?
Yes, 202 Perth Ct has a pool.
Does 202 Perth Ct have accessible units?
No, 202 Perth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Perth Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Perth Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Perth Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Perth Ct has units with air conditioning.
