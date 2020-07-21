1468 Connors Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

Tuskawilla Country Club & Tennis Courts home in Winter Springs! - Tuskawilla Country Club home with a private backyard and quick access to the golf course and tennis courts. Gorgeous two-story home located in Tuscawilla Country Club. You will enjoy large bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a fireplace, and many upgrades, including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Elegance and tranquility flow throughout the entire house including back yard that offers brick patios, gardens and fruit trees, as well as a private view of the creek. A perfect home for anyone looking for a true home in Tuscuwilla. Lawn Service Included! Call today to schedule a viewing or visit: https://partnerstrustrealty.com/showing-tuscawilla-wintersprings/ ! This home will not last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5124331)