Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1468 Connors Ln

1468 Connors Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1468 Connors Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Tuskawilla Country Club & Tennis Courts home in Winter Springs! - Tuskawilla Country Club home with a private backyard and quick access to the golf course and tennis courts. Gorgeous two-story home located in Tuscawilla Country Club. You will enjoy large bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a fireplace, and many upgrades, including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Elegance and tranquility flow throughout the entire house including back yard that offers brick patios, gardens and fruit trees, as well as a private view of the creek. A perfect home for anyone looking for a true home in Tuscuwilla. Lawn Service Included! Call today to schedule a viewing or visit: https://partnerstrustrealty.com/showing-tuscawilla-wintersprings/ ! This home will not last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Connors Ln have any available units?
1468 Connors Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1468 Connors Ln have?
Some of 1468 Connors Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Connors Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Connors Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Connors Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1468 Connors Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1468 Connors Ln offer parking?
No, 1468 Connors Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1468 Connors Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 Connors Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Connors Ln have a pool?
No, 1468 Connors Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1468 Connors Ln have accessible units?
No, 1468 Connors Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Connors Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 Connors Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 Connors Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1468 Connors Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
