1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage internet access

1432 Rushings Rapids Way, EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED IN THIS EXQUISITE & LUXURIOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF WINTER SPRINGS!

Almost new located in one of the most favorable Lennar communities featuring the Ayden II plan. Designer

touches and quality finishes throughout, spacious, open floor plan offering 1,916 square feet. Many

upgrades Welcoming you is a paver driveway and pretty landscaping leading you to the charming front

porch.The gourmet kitchen will amaze you with Quartz countertops, 42” wood cabinetry, sparkling backsplash,

large island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Open to the kitchen you will find a large, family

room with custom cabinetry. Nice covered outdoor area and fenced in yard all yours to enjoy privately.

The master suite creates a relaxing sitting area with high ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The elegantly

decorated bathroom offers a master shower and a large, soaking garden tub and dual sinks. This Lennar Wi-Fi certified home includes 2" faux wood blinds, a Ring doorbell, security system and a large utility room. Tuskawilla Crossings is one of the most anticipated new communities coming to the historic city of Winter Springs. This friendly community will feature a swimming pool, playground, and dog park. Take a walk to the Winter Springs town center and enjoy the shops or eateries. You can have direct access to the Seminole

trail.Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage