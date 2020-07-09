All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY

1432 Rushing Rapids Way · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Rushing Rapids Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
1432 Rushings Rapids Way, EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED IN THIS EXQUISITE & LUXURIOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF WINTER SPRINGS!
Almost new located in one of the most favorable Lennar communities featuring the Ayden II plan. Designer
touches and quality finishes throughout, spacious, open floor plan offering 1,916 square feet. Many
upgrades Welcoming you is a paver driveway and pretty landscaping leading you to the charming front
porch.The gourmet kitchen will amaze you with Quartz countertops, 42” wood cabinetry, sparkling backsplash,
large island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Open to the kitchen you will find a large, family
room with custom cabinetry. Nice covered outdoor area and fenced in yard all yours to enjoy privately.
The master suite creates a relaxing sitting area with high ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The elegantly
decorated bathroom offers a master shower and a large, soaking garden tub and dual sinks. This Lennar Wi-Fi certified home includes 2" faux wood blinds, a Ring doorbell, security system and a large utility room. Tuskawilla Crossings is one of the most anticipated new communities coming to the historic city of Winter Springs. This friendly community will feature a swimming pool, playground, and dog park. Take a walk to the Winter Springs town center and enjoy the shops or eateries. You can have direct access to the Seminole
trail.Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY have any available units?
1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY have?
Some of 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY offers parking.
Does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY has a pool.
Does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY have accessible units?
No, 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 RUSHING RAPIDS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

