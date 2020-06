Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This nice 4 bedrooms / 2 baths, 1952 sqft home in the Stone Gable community is available for immediate occupancy! This home features a formal living and dining area, as well as a family room with fire place. The kitchen features a dining area, island and all appliances. The Master Suite has a full bath with separate shower and garden tub. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Two car garage, Lawn Care Included!