1118 ARBOR GLEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Attractive, well maintained rental home in desirable Arbor Glen at Tuscawilla. Open floor plan with a large screened lanai. This 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home offers Separate formal dining and living rooms, mature landscaping, 3 car garage with side entry, Vaulted Ceilings, Fire Place, Ceiling Fans, Inside Utility Room, Wood Floors, and French Doors. Master suite offers double sinks and separate shower and garden tum. Conveniently located minutes from the Tuscawilla Country Club and Golf Course, the 417, Trotwood Park, Winter Springs Town Center, lots of Shopping and Dining. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!! Lawn Service included in monthly rent.